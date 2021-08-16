Ludacris Loves his Peanut Butter

LUDICRIS stars in the recent "JIF'ING GOOD" peanut butter creative Ad campaign that premiered on TV and online. The video "Butter.ATL" was created by music video/Film Dir. DAVE MYERS.

It tells a story of how LUDICRIS changed his sound all because of the irresistible taste of JIF peanut butter-- along with a cameo assist from ATLANTA's new school Hip-Hip artist GUNNA. The song was released on 8/13.

LUDACRIS said, "Those who know me know I am a die-hard peanut butter lover. I even have it on my rider. The opportunity to bring together two things I love, JIF peanut butter and Hip-Hop music, was a creative challenge I just couldn't pass up. I've been anticipating getting back into the studio for a while now and I saw this as a cool way to merge the best of my roots, inspired by the amazing sounds from artists like GUNNA, to see what new-to-the-world magic I could create."

JIF VP/Marketing REBECCA SCHEIDLER added, "We are honored that both LUDACRIS and GUNNA chose to collaborate with us to prove our theory correct. We think "Butter.ATL" is proof positive that everything is better with JIF peanut butter."

BCL ENTERTAINMENT Founder/CEO & JIFF Campaign Talent Producer BETTIE LEVY commented, "This project was an incredible collaboration --it bonded two rappers with their shared love of an iconic brand. LUDACRIS contributed thoughtfully every step of the way to assure the creative was effective and current.

"This commercial and campaign would not have been possible without his genius, period. As for GUNNA, his willingness to dive head-first into the idea was critical as well. And having a director like DAVE MEYERS and an agency like Publicis NY craft this unique and bold concept shows its creative excellence."

The new JIF peanut butter-inspired sound campaign turned out so well, the brand is inviting other peanut butter lovers to get in on the action via a TIKTOK challenge. JIF and LUDACRIS are challenging fans to see if they can "duet" a verse from "Butter.ATL" but there's a twist, they need to do it with a mouthful of JIF peanut butter. To jump-start the #JifRapChallenge, JIF is partnering with TIKTOK creators to spread the word. Additionally, INSTAGRAM influencers also on TIKTOK in the Hip-Hop space will be educating their audiences to bring new peanut butter lovers into the fold.

To see the video click here.

« see more Net News