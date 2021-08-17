Cianciola

Veteran WISCONSIN talk radio host and news anchor PHIL CIANCIOLA is joining CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WOSH-A/OSHKOSH, WI for mornings 6-9a (CT) beginning MONDAY (8/23). CIANCIOLA is a former news anchor at WTMJ-A/MILWAUKEE, where he co-hosted JONATHAN GREEN's afternoon "GREEN HOUSE" for 14 years, and hosted at WOODWARD COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WHBY-A/APPLETON in 2011-17; he will continue his daily "PHILCAST" podcast, which has been running since 2009.

A statement on the station's website read, "It is important for WOSH that we retain a local voice in mornings and provide a show that will be uniquely OSHKOSH. We wanted to find someone who would get what OSHKOSH and the VALLEY are all about and would be able to entertain our listeners while also providing the news and community information that matters most. That’s a lot to ask of someone, but we’re confident that PHIL fits our needs perfectly."

