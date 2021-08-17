Show You Got The Shot

The CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW (CES) has joined the ranks of live events requiring proof of vaccination from attendees.

A statement issued by CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION President/CEO GARY SHAPIRO TODAY (8/17) said, "Based on today's science, we understand "vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19. We all play a part in ending this pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in LAS VEGAS."

The CTA also said that it "continues to monitor guidelines for health safety measures from the CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, NEVADA and CLARK COUNTY. CTA will follow applicable federal, state and local laws.... We are also working closely with the LAS VEGAS community, including the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION AND VISITORS AUTHORITY, exhibit venues and hotels, and if they adjust their plans, we will communicate that as well."

As of now, the show remains scheduled for an in-person event despite the flare-up of the pandemic caused by the Delta variant and resistance by some to getting vaccinated. Additional protocols may be added by CES before the show, which is set for JANUARY 5-8, 2022, plus Media Days on JANUARY 3-4.

