MELON taps JOSH NEUMAN as President. NEUMAN is a leader in music, youth culture, and branding as a co-founder of several multi-million dollar branding, talent, and music media companies, including 88RISING, RECREATION WORLDWIDE (acquired by VICE MEDIA), CONTROL MANAGEMENT (former management of superstar DJ TIËSTO), and CRUSH MUSIC

“When I first met JOSH and learned about his history and experience with talent and brands, I was blown away by the immediate value he brought to every idea I had for the metaverse,” said MELON Devon CEO/Founder DEVON THOME. “I knew from our first conversation that he would help take this company to the next level, and I am so thrilled he has joined the team.”

NEUMAN stated, “I’m ecstatic to join and help lead this team, who have already established themselves as pioneers in the Metaverse. MELON are master builders on ROBLOX and beyond. DEVON THOME’s unique perspective on the convergence of technology and entertainment gives us the ability to dream big and deliver.

“There's a large percentage of people who still have a hard time comprehending the demand for non-physical goods, the scale of ROBLOX, and the overall potential of the metaverse. For talent, brands, and properties ready to step into this brave new world, the communities they can reach are massive, with staggering engagement and interactivity. MELON are experts in helping find that audience, capturing their attention, and monetizing their engagement in a meaningful way.”

