Pop Evil's Leigh Kakaty Tests Positive

eONE/G&G ENTERTAINMENT rockers POP EVIL are postponing several of their current headlining tour dates across the U.S. due to vocalist LEIGH KAKATY's positive COVID-19 test this past weekend, which forced them to cancel their show on SUNDAY night in DENVER.

The band will reinstate their tour on FRIDAY, AUGUST 27th in VIRGINIA BEACH and are working on rescheduling all cancelled dates following their last stop in ORLANDO. The band also announced their stop on SEPTEMBER 1st in SYRACUSE, NY has been cancelled by the venue and promoter.

POP EVIL issued the following statement: "To our Evilz, we always want to be fully transparent with our fans and the status of our shows. All of our band members and crew were vaccinated prior to us starting the tour. Yesterday, and again this morning, LEIGH KAKATY tested positive for COVID-19. LEIGH wanted to make sure his test wasn’t a false positive before postponing any more shows. With his second positive test, out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing our shows and going back for our show in VIRGINIA BEACH on AUGUST 27. We are doing our best to move the following shows: DENVER, CO (8/15), DES MOINES, IA (8/17), FARGO, ND (8/18), JOLIET, IL (8/20), NASHVILLE, TN (8/21), SAVANNAH, GA (8/23), ASHEVILLE, NC (8/24) and JACKSONVILLE, NC (8/25) to the end of the tour. LEIGH is already feeling much better and will be back on his feet in no time. We want to thank everyone for their continued support! See you soon."

