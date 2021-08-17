Neuman

Metaverse development studio MELON has hired JOSH NEUMAN as Pres. of the company. He's known as the co-founder of the multi-million dollar media companies 88RISING and RECREATION WORLDWIDE.

NEUMAN comes to MELON with a deep network of brand and music and entertainment relationships and a history of matching content and collaborators in groundbreaking programs. Architecting a multifaceted partnership between RED BULL and SKRILLEX, landing KANYE WEST for SAMSUNG’s launch of the GALAXY NOTE II and working closely with BONO’s Product (RED) are among many of the collaborations he has spearheaded.

MELON Founder and CEO, DEVON THOME said, “When I first met JOSH and learned about his history and experience with talent and brands, I was blown away by the immediate value he brought to every idea I had for the metaverse. I knew from our first conversation that he would help take this company to the next level, and I am so thrilled he has joined the team.”

NEUMAN added, “I’m ecstatic to join and help lead this team, who have already established themselves as pioneers in the Metaverse. MELON are master builders on ROBLOX and beyond. DEVON THOME’s unique perspective on the convergence of technology and entertainment gives us the ability to dream big and deliver.”





