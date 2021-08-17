-
IAB Releases Agenda For Podcast Upfront Fall 2021
by Perry Michael Simon
The final agenda has been released for the INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU (IAB) PODCAST UPFRONT FALL on SEPTEMBER 9-10. The event, held virtually, will be part of the IAB's FALL Events Series, which will also include the first IAB FALL Marketplace for digital video and Connected TV and IAB Audience Connect on data issues.
“We can’t ignore the profound shift that happens in our industry across nearly every dimension,” said IAB CEO DAVID COHEN. “The FALL Events Series is about audio, video, privacy, and data, and the fast-paced changes affecting marketers and consumers alike. The marketplace is changing faster than ever, and regularly offers new and better options to drive business forward. The demand from the industry is clear: the pace of change is accelerating and we need to make sure that we are all staying ahead of the curve.”
The agenda for the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT FALL will include:
SEPTEMBER 9th:
- Noon (ET): Welcome Remarks
- 12:10p: NPR
- 12:30p: LAist STUDIOS
- 12:50p: BLUE WIRE
- 1:05p: WBUR
- 1:30p: TRANSUNION
- 1:40p: Looking Ahead to the Future of Podcasting
- 2p: REALM
- 2:15p: WARNERMEDIA
- 2:30p: ADONDE MEDIA
- 2:40p: SXM MEDIA
- 3p: Closing Remarks
SEPTEMBER 10th:
- Noon (ET): Welcome Remarks
- 12:05p: AUDACY (CADENCE13, PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA, PODCORN)
- 12:25p: ACAST
- 12:50p: PODSIGHTS
- 1p: OSIRIS MEDIA
- 1:15p: LWC STUDIOS
- 1:25p: How Tech and Automation Will Improve Podcasting
- 1:50p: CHARTABLE
- 1:55p: ADVERTISECAST
- 2:20p: THE ATLANTIC
- 2:35p: Wrap Discussion