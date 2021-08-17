Upfront Schedule

The final agenda has been released for the INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU (IAB) PODCAST UPFRONT FALL on SEPTEMBER 9-10. The event, held virtually, will be part of the IAB's FALL Events Series, which will also include the first IAB FALL Marketplace for digital video and Connected TV and IAB Audience Connect on data issues.

“We can’t ignore the profound shift that happens in our industry across nearly every dimension,” said IAB CEO DAVID COHEN. “The FALL Events Series is about audio, video, privacy, and data, and the fast-paced changes affecting marketers and consumers alike. The marketplace is changing faster than ever, and regularly offers new and better options to drive business forward. The demand from the industry is clear: the pace of change is accelerating and we need to make sure that we are all staying ahead of the curve.”

The agenda for the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT FALL will include:

SEPTEMBER 9th:

Noon (ET): Welcome Remarks

12:10p: NPR

12:30p: LAist STUDIOS

12:50p: BLUE WIRE

1:05p: WBUR

1:30p: TRANSUNION

1:40p: Looking Ahead to the Future of Podcasting

2p: REALM

2:15p: WARNERMEDIA

2:30p: ADONDE MEDIA

2:40p: SXM MEDIA

3p: Closing Remarks

SEPTEMBER 10th:

Noon (ET): Welcome Remarks

12:05p: AUDACY (CADENCE13, PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA, PODCORN)

12:25p: ACAST

12:50p: PODSIGHTS

1p: OSIRIS MEDIA

1:15p: LWC STUDIOS

1:25p: How Tech and Automation Will Improve Podcasting

1:50p: CHARTABLE

1:55p: ADVERTISECAST

2:20p: THE ATLANTIC

2:35p: Wrap Discussion

