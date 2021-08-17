5,000th Broadcast

The GRAND OLE OPRY, the world’s longest-running radio show, will mark its 5,000th SATURDAY night broadcast on OCTOBER 30th. The event will be part of a month of celebrations, including a limited-time exhibit, and a star-studded night of performances on the iconic OPRY stage. OPRY members MARTY STUART and CARLY PEARCE appeared at a press conference at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE this morning (8/17), to officially kick off the countdown to 5,000.

To celebrate the monumental longevity of the broadcast, the OPRY will host a special evening of music on OOCTOBER 30th with performances from BILL ANDERSON, TERRI CLARK, VINCE GILL, CHRIS JANSON, JEANNIE SEELY, CONNIE SMITH, THE GATLIN BROTHERS and CHRIS YOUNG, with more artists to be announced. The ticketed show will be available to stream live on CIRCLE, including its CIRCLE All Access FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and YOUTUBE channels.

The OPRY has also opened a limited-time exhibit at the neighboring ACUFF HOUSE, called "OPRY Memories: Celebrating 5,000 Saturday Night Broadcasts." It takes guests though the history of the show and its longtime host station, WSM-A/NASHVILLE, from the first broadcasts through other milestone events and special moments. The exhibit features artifacts and photos from past and present OPRY members, including LUKE COMBS, DOLLY PARTON, CARLY PEARCE, TRISHA YEARWOOD, ROY ACUFF, DEFORD BAILEY, MINNIE PEARL and more.

“For 5,000 SATURDAY nights, the OPRY has stood as a beacon not just for generations of listeners seeking top-notch entertainment, but for artists with big dreams and even bigger talent,” said OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Pres. SCOTT BAILEY. "This stage has witnessed some of the most iconic moments in Country music – debuts, duets, and everything in between – and it deserves celebrating. We’re excited for Country music fans around the world to be able to join us for this historic occasion.”

Tickets for both the 5,000th show and the "OPRY Memories" exhibit can be purchased here.

