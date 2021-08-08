R. Kelly (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

R. KELLY begins his trial in a federal court today in NEW YORK. It's two years after his arrest, and KELLY is charged with racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and forced labor. In comparison to his criminal case back in 2008, this time the prosecution could produce much more evidence.

CNN reports, "Opening arguments start WEDNESDAY, and the trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks. Twelve anonymous jurors -- seven men and five women -- and six alternates were selected last week. They will be the only members of the public with an in-person view of the trial, after US District Judge ANN DONNELLY ruled not to allow members of the public or media in the courtroom, due in part to COVID-19 restrictions."

