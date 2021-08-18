2021 Nominees Announced

The 2021 COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) International Awards nominees were revealed TODAY (8/18). The awards honor artists and industry executives who have supported and impacted the growth and promotion of Country music in the international marketplace.

One new category has been added this year, the ROB POTTS International Live Music Advancement Award, named for the late Australian promoter and CMA Board member who passed away in 2017 (NET NEWS 10/27/17). The award recognizes outstanding achievements by an individual who has made important contributions to the live music industry by extending performance opportunities and building live audiences for Country music outside of the U.S. Promoters, booking agents, talent buyers, festival and venue bookers, and other live music industry professionals are eligible to receive this award.

“We are delighted to honor those in the industry who have been instrumental in carrying Country music forward into territories outside of the UNITED STATES as this year’s CMA International Awards nominees,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “And we are especially thrilled to be adding a new award to the slate this year recognizing those specifically in the live music industry cultivating and growing Country music’s reach. A true pioneer in the genre, few people exemplified this more than ROB POTTS. He was a driving force in our efforts to expand Country music internationally, and I am excited we are able to honor those following in ROB’s footsteps.”

ROB POTTS INTERNATIONAL LIVE MUSIC ADVANCEMENT AWARD

MICHAEL CHUGG (AUSTRALIA – CHUGG ENTERTAINMENT and CHUGG MUSIC)

SINA HALL (GERMANY– SEMMEL CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT GMBH)

NIGEL HASSLER (U.K. – CAA)

SIGVE PRESTNES (NORWAY – STAGEWAY TALENT)

TROY VOLLHOFER (CANADA – PREMIER GLOBAL PRODUCTION, COUNTRY THUNDER Music Festivals and BIG VALLEY JAMBOREE)

JO WALKER MEADOR INTERNATIONAL AWARD

ILSE DeLANGE (THE NETHERLANDS- Artist, founder of SPARK RECORDS, FIREFLY PUBLISHING and TUCKERVILLE FESTIVAL)

TRACY MARTIN (CANADA – THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT)

NATALIE WALLER (AUSTRALIA – ABC MUSIC AND EVENTS)

CHRIS YORK (U.K.– SJM CONCERTS, COUNTRY TO COUNTRY FESTIVAL U.K.)

WESLEY ROSE INTERNATIONAL MEDIA ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

MATHIAS BRIDFELT (SWEDEN – SVT)

SANIEL MARRINER (AUSTRALIA – CMT AUSTRALIA)

RICKY MASRSHALL (U.K.– BBC RADIO 2)

CHARLOTTE THOMPSON (CANADA– RED UMBRELLA P.R.)

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

BROTHERS OSBORNE

LUKE COMBS

DAN + SHAY

MAREN MORRIS

YOLA

INTERNATIONAL COUNTRY BROADCASTER AWARD

DAYNA BOURGOIN (CANADA – PURE COUNTRY RADIO/BELL MEDIA)

RITA JERNQUIST (SWEDEN – SVERIGES RADIO P4)

BAYLEN LEONARD (U.K. – ABSOULTE RADIO COUNTRY/BAUER RADIO LIMITED)

JUSTIN THOMSON (AUSTRALIA – KIX COUNTRY/GRANT BROADCASTERS)

JEFF WALKER GLOBAL COUNTRY ARTIST AWARD

JILL JOHNSON (SWEDEN)

BRETT KISSEL (CANADA)

THE SHIRES (U.K.)

THE WOLFE BROTHERS (AUSTRALIA)

