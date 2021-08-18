The Baka Boyz (Photo: Compass Media Networks)

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated BAKA BOYZ have all three versions of their 3-hour weekend mix show available barter free for LABOR DAY WEEKEND. BAKA BOYZ mixes are heard on 85 stations. The HIP HOP MASTERMIX, the ALL STAR HIT MIX and the HIP HOP MASTERMIX CLASSIC are commercial free mixes free to air in non-competitive markets.

Interested? Reach out to LIANE SOUSA at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS at (914) 610-4958 or lsousa@compassmedianetworks.com.

