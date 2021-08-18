-
Watershed Music Festival Now Linked To More Than 230 COVID-19 Cases
by Shawn Reed
August 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM (PT)
The number of COVID-19 cases linked to WASHINGTON state’s WATERSHED MUSIC FESITVAL has now risen to more than 230 cases, up from the previously reported 160-plus cases (NET NEWS 8/16). The 43% spike was first reported by THE SEATTLE TIMES.
GRANT COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH officials say there are now more than 230 COVID-19 cases linked to the three-day Country music festival that took place at the GORGE AMPITHEATRE in GEORGE, WA, a little over two weeks ago (7/30-8/1). The event drew an estimated 28,000 people.
Festival organizers issued a statement last week noting that they “worked to ensure all recommended guidelines from local officials were followed." Read more on the story originally reported on MONDAY here (NET NEWS 8/16).