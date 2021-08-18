Sold

RICHARD J. SAMSON, receiver for REIER BROADCASTING CO., INC,, is selling News-Talk KBOZ-A, Country KBOZ-F, Sports KOBB-A, and Hot AC KOBB-F (93.7 THE COB)/BOZEMAN, MT and Classic Rock KOZB/LIVINGSTON, MT to DESERT MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING LICENSES LLC for $300,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, ALPINE BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling K224ET/KINGSVILLE, MO to RADIO VIDA KANSAS, INC. for $80,000. The primary station is listed as the seller's News-Talk KCXL-A/LIBERTY-KANSAS CITY, MO.

Applying for STAs were ALASKA BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (KJNO-A/JUNEAU, AK and KTKN-A/KETCHIKAN, AK, reduced power) and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WGKV/PULASKI, NY, reduced power due to equipment failure).

And requesting extensions of Silent STAs were SOUTHERN BROADCASTING LLC (WDTM-A/SELMER, TN, awaiting installation of new equipment) and HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. (K235CL/NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, lost site).

