Fruge's 'The Bigger Picture'

DON ANTHONY's 33rd Annual MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP went off without a hitch last week at the SWISSOTEL in CHICAGO despite the surge of COVID variant cases. THURSDAY and FRIDAY were packed with insightful panels as well as seasoned talent and radio vets. There were more first timers and new faces than ever at this year's event, which brought good energy to the conference overall.

In this week's THE BIGGER PICTURE, MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' breaks down the highlights and topics that were covered. Click here to read more.

