JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episode 8 will be taking place TONIGHT (8/19) at 8p EDT/5p PDT. The lineup features exclusive performances by THE HEAVY HOURS, SOUTHERN AVENUE, CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM and THE RECORD COMPANY

BARTON said, “With venues opening up, it’s inspiring to see the sense of community in Triple A as the format continues to gather virtually to share in great music. As long as they show up, we’ll keep creating the meeting place until we meet together in BOULDER next AUGUST.”

ALL ACCESS is the official Media Sponsor for JBE VIRTUALSUMMITFEST

