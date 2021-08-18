Day Of The Deadmau5

The "DAY OF THE DEADMAU5" event will take place in MIAMI, FL, OCTOBER 28th-31st, a three-day event with leading travel experience creators POLLEN. Not only will attendees be able to take in one of a kind DEADMAU5, DEADMAU5 UNHOOKED and TESTPILOT sets, but they will also get access to premiere performances from top names from the MAU5TRAP family, including CALLIE REIFF, LAMORN, LAUREN MIA, LE YOUTH, MORGIN MADISON, NERO (DJ set), RINZEN, SPEAKER HONEY, SPENCER BROWN and TODD EDWARDS.

Two packages are now available, with only $30 to reserve a spot and monthly payment plans are available interest-free. Packages with hotel accommodations start at $399 and party passes (access to events but not hotel accommodations) are available for $289. All events are 21+.

For 2021, DEADMAU5 -- who has hosted some of the most memorable HALLOWEEN season events with his annual day of the DEADMAU5 shows from sold-out spectaculars at RED ROCKS in COLORADO to CHICAGO and ATLANTA — and POLLEN will center the festivities around SOUTH BEACH hotels and one of kind venues to bring the experience to life.

Attendees are also privy to special add on events including ‘There Might Be Coffee’ party brunches. More special events will be added to the itinerary in the weeks to come. For those local to MIAMI, a limited number of three-day party passes will be available with no hotel accommodations included.

