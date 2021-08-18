-
Christian Music Broadcasters Hosting CMBU For College Students In November
by Todd Stach
August 19, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS is hosting another CMBU in-person event (11/12-13). The 2-day event in NASHVILLE, TN is for students who are pursuing a career in broadcasting. Students will get to know their peers along with top industry professionals for educational opportunities, mentorships, networking, collaboration, panel discussions, Q&A, breakouts and even a few surprises!
Find out more and register here.