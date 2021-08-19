Job Openings In Denver

Newly hired MAX MEDIA/DENVER OM ADRIAN "A.D." SCOTT has openings in the MILE HIGH CITY. Classic Hip Hop KFCO (FLO 107.1) has openings on-air, both full and part time. On the production side, Rhythmic AC KJHM (JAMMIN' 101.5) and KFCO need a production assistant that can handle radio production in a fast-paced environment. You've got to be able to handle tight deadlines with tremendous attention to detail. Being bilingual would be a plus.

Rush your work to ADRIAN "A.D." SCOTT at ascott@maxmediadenver.com.

