Allen Performs At Gibson Garage (Photo: Katie Klochany/Ryan Seacrest Foundation)

American guitar brand GIBSON’s philanthropic arm, GIBSON Gives, has partnered with the RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION (RSF) for the upcoming installment of “The NASHVILLE Sessions” virtual concert series, which will be available to patients at 11 children's hospitals across the U.S. in SEPTEMBER. The series features performances from Country artists JIMMIE ALLEN, LAUREN ALAINA and JILLIAN JACQUELINE at the new GIBSON GARAGE in downtown NASHVILLE, and a behind-the-scenes tour from the GIBSON Pres./CEO JAMES “JC” CURLEIGH.

GIBSON and RSF started working together in 2019, and GIBSON has donated over $10,500 in guitars and headphones to SEACREST STUDIOS since that time.

“I believe that children are our future. I believe we must invest in our future,” said ALLEN. “Spending time giving back to children is something I always look forward to. I’m thankful to GIBSON, and the SEACREST FOUNDATION, for making that happen.”

“We are so grateful for GIBSON’s ongoing support,” said MEREDITH SEACREST, Executive Dir./COO for the RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION. “So many of the patients and families our partner hospitals serve have benefited from guitar donations and specialty headphone donations over the years. We’re thrilled they will now get to experience the heartbeat of GIBSON, by virtually touring the GIBSON GARAGE and watching one-of-a-kind performances.”

