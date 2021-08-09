Britney Spears (Photo: tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS has learned that Pop Star BRITNEY SPEARS is under investigation for alleged battery on her long-time housekeeper from an argument over her dogs. Britney and her camp are denying the accusations.

According to TMZ, VENTURA COUNTY SHERIFF's deputies were alerted to the incident MONDAY at BRITNEY's house. According to law enforcement sources, the housekeeper told police she had taken one of BRITNEY's dogs to the vet, claiming there were issues with the treatment of the pet.

The housekeeper reportedly claims BRITNEY confronted her when she got back from the vet. They argued about the dog's wellness, and then BRITNEY allegedly slapped the housekeeper's phone out of her hands.

So far, Britney's camp is denying the claim and have not spoken to law enforcement officers about the incident. An official from the Sheriff's Department told TMZ they are still investigating and will submit the file to the DISTRICT ATTORNEY's Office, which will decide whether to file a misdemeanor battery charge against BRITNEY.

