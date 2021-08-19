Multiplatform iHeart Client

iHEARTMEDIA has sold a multiplatform national advertising package to NEOU, a live streaming and on-demand fitness video platform. The deal includes broadcast radio, digital, podcasts, and social media.

In a press release, iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Corporate Development PETER VOLYNSKY praised the new client and the marketing plan's promotion of "further brand awareness" of NEOU, adding that the partnership is a "natural fit" between the companies.

NEOU CEO NATHAN FORSTER added that his company "was created to democratize fitness and wellness, so that anyone, anywhere with a digital device could easily access high quality, effective workouts at an affordable price. With the strategic leadership and overall reach from iHEARTMEDIA, we’re now able to offer NEOU to people everywhere. We are looking forward to this tremendous opportunity to introduce our world-class product to new audiences everywhere.”

