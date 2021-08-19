Doug Hannah

FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS-FORT WORTH switches DOUG HANNAH from PM drive to mornings. HANNAH joins REBECCA CARRELL and Producer JAY ALLEN for “Mornings with DOUG & REBECCA” beginning Monday (8/23).



PD KELLY CORDAY shared, "DOUG has been deeply invested in the ministry of KCBI for more than eight years. He has served loyally, and shares the Gospel clearly with our listener in meaningful, relatable, relevant ways. We are thrilled he'll become more deeply involved, and cannot wait to see what GOD does through this team.”



HANNAH's most recent experience includes on-air roles at CHRISTIAN FM and SIRIUS XM.

« see more Net News