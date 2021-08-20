Siveya Luz (Photo: Instagram)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES' SISANIE, co-host of the ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST morning show, has given birth to daughter, SIVEYA LUZ. SISANIE and husband MICHAEL VILLACLARA welcomed baby SIVEYA to the world on AUGUST 17. SIVEYA, 7 lbs, 12 oz, like the daughter of a morning person should, was born at 3:39 am.

SIVEYA has a brother and sister in the VILLACLARA family; the 3-year-old twins, AIZA and MAXON.

