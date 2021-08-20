TikTok on SiriusXM

TODAY, (8/20) at noon (ET), SIRIUSXM launches TIKTOK RADIO on streaming channel four on the SXM app, desktop and all connected devices. The 24-hour music channel features TIKTOK creators, tastemakers, top artists, and DJs, including BILLY (@8illy), CAT HALEY (@itscathaley), HINDZ (@hindzsight), LAMAR DAWSON (@dirrtykingofpop), and TAYLOR CASSIDY (@taylorcassidyj), who will present music and share the stories behind the trends throughout each hour.

Artists who will take over the channel include WALKER HAYES, ALEX WARREN, ASHNIKKO, BELLA POARCH, DILLON FRANCIS, DIXIE D’AMELIO, ED SHEERAN, JACK HARLOW, JUST STEF, JXDN, LIL NAS X, LOREN GRAY, NESSA BARRETT, NORMANI, SPENCER X, TAI VERDES and more.

“Our groundbreaking new channel with TIKTOK is a first-of-its-kind, capturing the pulse of the global music culture, vibrancy and vitality found on the entertaining social platform and recreated as a full-time music channel on live national radio and our streaming platforms,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “The creators, who are also presenting the music on TIKTOK RADIO, are deeply involved in the channel and will reflect the unique sound and personality of TIKTOK that is so enmeshed with today's music culture and community. TIKTOK creators will be delivering new audio experiences for our listeners as they tap into the latest music trends on TIKTOK."

“We’re so excited to launch TIKTOK RADIO on SIRIUSXM, which opens up artists and creators like this amazing group of hosts to new audiences,” said TIKTOK Global Head of Music OLE OBERMANN. “Now SIRIUSXM subscribers will have a new road to discover the latest trends in music and get a first listen to tomorrow's musical superstars. The channel captures song-breaking music culture that creates so much joy and entertainment on TIKTOK through video in an all-audio format."

« see more Net News