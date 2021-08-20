Bland

After recently departing the VP/Promotion job at MONUMENT RECORDS (NET NEWS 6/29), DREW BLAND has returned to his radio career, re-joining AUDACY Country KMLE/PHOENIX as Local Brand Manager and Executive Producer, working alongside Western Region VP/Programming KEVIN CALLAHAN.

BLAND joined MONUMENT in 2020 (NET NEWS 4/23/20) from the PD/night host position at AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE. In his extensive radio career, he also programmed Country WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO from 2014-2017. Before that, he spent 10 years at CBS RADIO/PHOENIX, including seven years at then CBS-owned KMLE in various on-air and programming roles.

KMLE has not had an in-house programmer since VP/Branding and OM/PD TIM RICHARDS’ departure during a companywide reduction in force last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/10/20).

