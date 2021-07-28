CNN will celebrate NEW YORK CITY’s comeback with "WE LOVE NYC: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT" on SATURDAY, AUGUST 21st at 5p (ET). The historic, star-studded concert (NET NEWS 7/28), which will take place on the GREAT LAWN in CENTRAL PARK for a vaccinated audience, will air live worldwide on CNN, CNN INTERNATIONAL, CNN EN ESPAÑOL as well as CNN.com and CNNgo.

The concert, produced by the city, CLIVE DAVIS and LIVE NATION, will feature artists and celebs like JON BATISTE, ANDREA BOCELLI, KANE BROWN, LL COOL J, ELVIS COSTELLO, LUCKY DAYE, EARTH, WIND & FIRE, KENNY “BABYFACE” EDMONDS, CYNTHIA ERIVO, JIMMY FALLON, JENNIFER HUDSON, WYCLEF JEAN, JOURNEY, JP SAXE AND JULIA MICHAELS, THE KILLERS, GAYLE KING, DON LEMON, BARRY MANILOW, MALUMA, NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC, POLO G, CARLOS SANTANA, PAUL SIMON, PATTI SMITH, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and ROB THOMAS.

CNN WORLDWIDE COMMERCIAL Pres. RANI RAAD said, “Just as CNN is truly a global media operation, NEW YORK is one of the world’s leading global cities. We are really excited about bringing the 'WE LOVE NYC: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT' to the hundreds of millions of people in over 200 countries who use CNN every day. This is an event that, wherever you are in the world, you’d love to be at and by integrating it across our numerous TV and digital products, we are helping to amplify the concert globally."

Pre-coverage of the event will begin at 4p (ET).

« see more Net News