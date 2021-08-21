The Smiths (Photo Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH and his wife, AMBER, welcomed son MAVERICK BECKHAM SMITH on FRIDAY, AUGUST 20th. The artist shared the first baby photo on INSTAGRAM, writing, He’s here! Wow … so many emotions.” MAVERICK joins older siblings LONDON and LINCOLN in the family.

The couple announced the pregnancy in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/12). It followed the loss of their 3-year-old son RIVER in a drowning accident at their home in JUNE 2019 (NET NEWS 6/6/19). The couple spoke at the time about their difficult journey in conceiving MAVERICK, via in vitro fertilization, since AMBER had her tubes tied following the birth of RIVER. After one miscarriage in JULY 2020, the couple received much more joyful news.

After MAVERICK’s birth, fellow Country stars including LINDSAY ELL, CHRIS LANE and RAELYNN offered their congratulations on INSTAGRAM.

« see more Net News