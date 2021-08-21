Barry Manilow: Can't Stop The Rain (Photo: Sam Aronov / Shutterstock.com)

'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert," dubbed CLIVE-AID for the involvement of music industry legend CLIVE DAVIS, was halted about halfway through the five-hour show by lightning and the encroaching HURRICANE HENRI as the crowd exited CENTRAL PARK's GREAT LAWN during an aborted set by BARRY MANILOW.

MANILOW was in the middle of a medley at 8:37p ET when he was interrupted by an announcer who said, "Attention: Please pay close attention to the following safety measures. Due to approaching severe weather, all persons should move quickly and calmly to the nearest exits and proceed to your vehicles and protected areas."

Although there was hope at first the concert could be resumed, those wishes were dashed when the PA announcer declared the show "canceled."

Artists like BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, PAUL SIMON, ELVIS COSTELLO, MADONNA, PATTI SMITH and THE KILLERS had yet to appear when the show was called off.

Those who had already performed included JENNIFER HUDSON, POLO G, EARTH, WIND & FIRE, LL COOL J, KANE BROWN, JOURNEY, SANTANA, JON BATISTE and the NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC.

MANILOW had made it through both "Copacabana" and "Can't Smile Without You," before lightning ironically prevented "Made It Through The Rain."

Just before the show was canceled, some fans were reporting on social media that they'd been in line since the concert started, unable to get into CENTRAL PARK.

