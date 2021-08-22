Don Everly

DON EVERLY, a rock 'n' roll pioneer and the last surviving member of the EVERLY BROTHERS, died at his home in NASHVILLE on SATURDAY at the age of 84.

A statement from the family said, “DON lived by what he felt in his heart. He expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, ADELA, and sharing the music that made him an EVERLY BROTHER.”

DON and younger brother PHIL, who died in 2014, were in the first class to be inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME in 1986, alongside ELVIS PRESLEY, CHUCK BERRY, LITTLE RICHARD, BUDDY HOLLY and JERRY LEE LEWIS. They were elected into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME in 2001.

Said LEWIS about DON's death: "The EVERLY BROTHERS are integral to the fabric of AMERICAN music. Very few of us can say we were around at the beginning, and even fewer can say we’re still here. With my friend DON’s passing, I am reflective … on a life full of wonderful friends, spectacular music and fond memories. There’s a lot I can say about DON, what he and PHIL meant to me both as people and as musicians, but I am going to reflect today. God bless DON EVERLY and long live Rock and Roll music."

In a five-year span from 1957 to 1962, the EVERLY BROTHERS had 15 top 10 hits, among them: “Bye Bye Love,” which launched them, “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” and “Cathy’s Clown,” which was a #1 hit in 1960 and a #1 Country hit for REBA McENTIRE in 1989.

Their harmonies influenced THE BEATLES and SIMON & GARFUNKEL in the '60s, and a decade later their APPALACHIAN roots inspired Country Rockers like GRAM PARSONS and LINDA RONSTADT, who had a hit covering their “When Will I Be Loved” in 1972.

ISAAC DONALD EVERLY was born FEBRUARY 1st, 1937, and shared a first name with his formidable father, “IKE” EVERLY. a coal miner in BROWNIE, KY, DON was born in a coal camp. IKE also was a guitar player, taught by ARNOLD SCHULTZ, the same Black musician who taught bluegrass legend BILL MONROE. When the coal ran out, IKE moved the family to CHICAGO in the late '30s for a career in music.

A second son, PHIL, was born there, and the family moved to SHENANDOAH, IA, where IKE had a radio show in the mid-'40s. “LITTLE DONNIE” sang the theme, “Free As A Little Bird As I Can Be.” PHIL was then brought in, and THE EVERLY FAMILY was on the air.

In 1955, the family moved to NASHVILLE, where the lads were given a tune written by two of the hottest songwriters in town, FELICE and BOUDLEAUX BRYANT, parents of future BMI head DEL BRYANT. That song was “Bye Bye Love,” which topped the Country chart and hit #2 on the Pop chart and #5 on the R&B chart in 1957. Another BRYANT number, “Wake Up Little Susie,” topped the Pop charts in 1957. When CHUCK BERRY was asked what song he most wished he’d written, he declared it was “Susie.” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” followed for the duo in 1958.

The hits continued: “Devoted to You” and “Bird Dog” in 1958; “(Til’) I Kissed You,” written by DON, in 1959; and “Let It Be Me,” “Cathy’s Clown” and “When Will I Be Loved” in 1960. “Crying in the Rain” and then “That’s Old Fashioned (That’s the Way Love Should Be)” from 1962 were their final forays into the top 10.

DON's baritone voice carried the melody. “It’s like playing tennis with someone who is really great,” explained PHIL. “You can’t let your mind wander for even a microsecond, or you’ll be left behind.”

In 1959, DON married SUE INGRAHAM, his first of four wives, and the EVERLYS moved from NASHVILLE to LOS ANGELES. DON became addicted to RITALIN, attempting suicide in a LONDON hotel room in the early '60s, and received shock treatments as part of his recovery.

“When PHIL and I started out, everyone hated Rock & Roll,” he told ROLLING STONE in 1986. “The record companies didn’t like it at all — felt it was an unnecessary evil. And the press: interviewers were always older than us, and they let you know they didn’t like your music, they were just doing the interview because it was their job. Then along came the '60s, and everyone suddenly got real young, and if you were over 30, they didn’t trust you.”

DON led an interesting life, hanging out with BOB DYLAN and JIMI HENDRIX, taking LSD and performing in tuxedos. THE EVERLYS' 1968 masterpiece, “Roots,” was a record that looked at their past and was also a harbinger of the Country-Rock on the horizon.

DON moved back to NASHVILLE and studied cooking, wine and photography. Both brothers released solo records over a 10-year period during which they didn’t speak to each other. Then in 1983, they reunited for a concert in LONDON and a comeback album produced by DAVE EDMUNDS, “EB84," featuring the PAUL McCARTNEY-written single “On The Wings Of A Nightingale.”

“When JOHN and I first started to write songs,” said McCARTNEY, "I was PHIL and he was DON.”

DON returned home to KENTUCKY, buying a country hotel in the area in which his family once lived. After a fire destroyed the hotel, he moved to NASHVILLE, where he lived for years.

DON is survived by his mother, MARGARET, his wife ADELA, his son EDAN, and his daughters VENETIA, STACY and ERIN, ex-wife of GUNS N' ROSES' AXL ROSE.

In 2019, DON was voted into the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME in NASHVILLE, with KEITH RICHARDS calling him “one of the best rhythm guitar players I’ve ever heard.”

