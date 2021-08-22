DeDe McGuire

DEDE McGUIRE, host of the COMPASS MEDIA/SERVICE BROADCASTING nationally syndicated "DEDE in the Morning" show, accepted her 2021 MIW AIRBLAZER AWARD.

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO is a charitable organization dedicated to the advancement of female leadership in radio broadcasting, in conjunction with “MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP” (MSBC), which annually honors an on-air talent for their dedication and contributions to the broadcast industry and to the communities they serve.

MIW Board Member and VP National Partnerships, integrated for AUDACY, LINDSAY ADAMS, presented DEDE with the 7th annual MIW AIRBLAZER AWARD at MSBC on AUGUST 12th in CHICAGO.

Prior recipients of the MIW AIRPLAZERS award include ANGELA YEE (2020), KELLIE RASBERRY (2019), MERCEDES MARTINEZ (2018), ROULA CHRISTIE (2017), ANGIE MARTINEZ (2016), and ELLEN K (2015). For more information, visit www.RadioMIW.com.

