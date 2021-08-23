Spears With Lynn (Photo: Facebook)

The severe flooding in four Middle TENNESSEE counties over the weekend claimed at least 21 lives, including WAYNE SPEARS, the longtime foreman of LORETTA LYNN’S DUDE RANCH in HURRICANE MILLS, who did not survive being swept away in the flood waters on SATURDAY (8/21). More than 20 people are still missing.

The RANCH shared the news on its FACEBOOK page YESTERDAY (8/22), posting, “WAYNE has been a family friend to the LYNNS and a fixture to the RANCH for decades, and we are all devastated by his passing. The RANCH will never be the same without him, but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go the extra mile for everyone around him. Eventually we'll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives and our homes. but only GOD could build a man like WAYNE SPEARS. There's just no replacing that. May he rest in peace.”

While LYNN’s house appears to be OK, some jaw-dropping drone video taken by JON CODY FINGER, husband of her granddaughter TAYLA LYNN, shows the flooding and devastation on the rest of the property and surrounding areas. “The main road on the ranch is completely gone,” FINGER noted in the caption. Watch his video below.

