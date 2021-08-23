Weaver (Photo: Audacy)

AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1)/PHILADELPHIA morning Exec. Producer NATE WEAVER is joining iHEARTMEDIA/WILMINGTON, DE and SALISBURY, MD as Promotions Director and on-air personality. WEAVER will report to VP/Programming for ALLENTOWN, LANCASTER, SALISBURY and WILMINGTON JOSH WOLFF.

“We are so excited to have NATE join our team,” said WOLFF. “From the first time we spoke, we knew he was the perfect fit. “NATE’s impressive background will only serve to improve our portfolio of already strong brands.”

“I am super excited to join IHEARTMEDIA SALISBURY and WILMINGTON’s amazing and hard-working teams,” said WEAVER. “Not only am I looking forward to growing brand engagement amongst our portfolio of market-leading stations, but now that I’m in DELAWARE, I get to really indulge in tax-free shopping -- this is great!”

The WILMINGTON cluster includes News-Talk WILM-A and Sports WWTX-A (FOX SPORTS 1290)/WILMINGTON, DE; Hot AC WRDX (92.9 TOM-FM)/SMYRNA, DE; Country WDSD and News-Talk WDOV-A/DOVER. In SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, iHEART owns News-Talk WJDY-A, Top 40 WKZP (KISS 95.9), AC WQHQ (Q105), R&B WSBY-F (MAGIC 98.9), Sports WTGM-A (FOX SPORTS RADIO 960), and Country WWFG (FROGGY 99.9).

