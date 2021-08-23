More Local News

iHEARTMEDIA's BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK is adding more local coverage in its 32 affiliate markets in JANUARY 2022 and will be adding local anchor and reporter positions as well as a Managing Editor and Podcast Managing Editor. The adding of local bureaus is being accompanied by three promotions, with Dir./News Operations TANITA MYERS upped to VP/News Operations; Dir./Network Operations CHRIS THOMPSON named VP/Network Operations; and Associate Editor LAUREN CRAWFORD upped to Senior Director of Digital and Social Strategy, effective immediately.

“We are incredibly proud of the growth and success of BIN during our first year,” said BIN Pres. TONY COLES. “We are thrilled to continue our leadership in providing the most trusted news source for the Black community, offering even more local news coverage to the communities we serve. BIN’s success has been, in no small part, due to our dedicated and talented team. I look forward to seeing how TANITA, CHRIS and LAUREN continue to grow within BIN, and I am excited to add even more experienced talent to our team.”

« see more Net News