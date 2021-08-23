New Home of the Mavs?

A report in the DALLAS MORNING NEWS has the DALLAS MAVERICKS moving their radio broadcasts from ESPN Sports KESN (ESPN DALLAS 103.3FM)/DALLAS to crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE), with an announcement "expected in the coming days."

MARK CUBAN's NBA franchise has aired on the ESPN station since the 2001-02 season. The station's LMA to CUMULUS MEDIA ended last OCTOBER, giving the MAVS an opportunity to end its contract with the station early and seek another radio partner.

« see more Net News