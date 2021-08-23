9/25 Match On Radio, TV

The NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE's CHICAGO RED STARS' SEPTEMBER 25th match against the PORTLAND THORNS will air in Spanish on two of UNIVISION's radio and TV outlets in CHICAGO, Spanish Sports WRTO-A (TUDN RADIO CHICAGO 1200 AM) and UNI MÁS affiliate WXFT-TV.

“The RED STARS are dedicated to providing a world-class soccer and entertainment experience for all Chicagoans, including the thousands of Latinx residents in and around the city,” said RED STARS Chief Business Offier VICKY LYNCH. “UNIVISION’s expansive experience broadcasting soccer matches makes them an ideal partner in helping us to continue growing our connection with the local Latinx community.”

“The CHICAGO RED STARS play an exciting brand of soccer and we are honored to be bringing women’s soccer action to our fans on both television and radio,” said UNIVISION CHICAGO Pres. DOUG LEVY. “With this partnership, the RED STARS join a robust and growing portfolio of local CHICAGO professional sports on UNIVISION LOCAL MEDIA.”

« see more Net News