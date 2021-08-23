Streaming Reaches 12%

EDISON RESEARCH has released another bit of data from its Share of Ear study, this one revealing that its latest numbers show 12% of all AM/FM radio listening is via streaming, with the other 88% of listening done via regular over-the-air broadcast radio.

“There are many outlets for Americans to listen to free broadcast radio, including the smartphones that we know are ubiquitous in our population," said Director of Research LAURA IVEY. "To realize growth, radio has to capitalize on its content being available beyond just a traditional radio receiver. We know that the pandemic has shifted U.S. listeners from their cars, where traditional radio is easily available, to their homes, where radio must be accessed on different devices. The challenge is how to convince listeners to follow radio content on different devices -- radio not on ‘a radio.’ ”

« see more Net News