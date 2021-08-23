To Benefit Habitat for Humanity Of Philadelphia

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP's Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA and Habitat For Humanity PHILADELPHIA teamed up for the 3rd Annual "Gimme Shelter" event to help families in need of affordable housing on SATURDAY AUGUST 21st at the Habitat For Humanity ReStore in PHILADELPHIA.

WMGK's JOHN DEBELLA, MATT CORD, ANDRE GARDNER, and TONY HARRIS all broadcasted live from the donation site.

Listeners were encouraged to drop off new and/or gently used power tools, hardware and construction materials. All donated items benefited the non-profit organization’s mission of helping to build and repairs home for individuals and families in need in PHILADELPHIA. On-site donors received a commemorative Gimme Shelter t-shirt, and the station also provided a contact-free drop-off option onsite.

