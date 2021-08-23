SiriusXM Wins Appeal

SIRIUSXM RADIO has won its appeal of the partial summary judgment awarded FLO & EDDIE, INC., the company formed by MARK VOLMAN and HOWARD KAYLAN of the TURTLES/FLO & EDDIE, in the class action case seeking royalties from the satellite and streaming service for broadcasting pre-1972 music. The case follows rulings in favor of SIRIUSXM in FLORIDA and NEW YORK.

In a decision laced with musical references ("legal wall of sound," "SIRIUSXM, a leader of the pack," "FLO & EDDIE has nowhere to run but to the NINTH CIRCUIT," "keeping the parties hanging on," "it's now or never for FLO & EDDIE," "a final twist... amid lobbyists' shouts") three judge panel of the NINTH DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS reversed District Court Judge PHILIP S. GUTIERREZ' lower court ruling that gave FLO & EDDIE, INC. summary judgment based on a CALIFORNIA law governing the right of public performance and the plaintiffs' argument that the law gave them "exclusive ownership" of their pre-1972 songs.

The panel, deciding that common law should prevail absent evidence that CALIFORNIA's law changed the common law definition of "exclusive ownership" to include the right of public performance, remanded the case, sending the matter back to the lower court to enforce a 2014 contingent settlement agreement (a $25 million cash payment along with some royalties while the case was pending).

« see more Net News