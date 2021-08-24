Zach Rayment

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Country WKMK/WTHJ (THUNDER 106.3/106.5)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ fills the midday opening following BRIAN MORELLI’s departure (NET NEWS 8/19) by upping night personality ZACH RAYMENT into that time slot.

RAYMENT began his career at PRESS as a promotions assistant in 2018, before joining the THUNDER 106 air staff the following year for weekend mornings and fill-ins, ultimately sliding into nights. He begins his new duties on MONDAY 8/30.

He started his radio journey while a student at STOCKTON UNIVERSITY in NEW JERSEY on the school’s WLFR/POMONA.

