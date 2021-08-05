Charlie Watts (Photo: Facebook)

“CHARLIE’s good tonight, ain’t he?” MICK JAGGER drawled during a break on the ROLLING STONES’ 1970 live album, “Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out,” a recording of their 1969 concert at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN in NEW YORK, but he could well have said that for any night during the past half-century for the drummer who parlayed his early interest in jazz and R&B into a career with the band and died at the age of 80 after opting out of the upcoming ROLLING STONES tour because of an undisclosed medical procedure (NET NEWS 8/5). STEVE JORDAN, drummer of KEITH RICHARDS’ group the X-PENSIVE WINOS, had been chosen to replace him.

A statement from the band on social media read, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved CHARLIE WATTS. He passed away peacefully in a LONDON hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

“CHARLIE was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of THE ROLLING STONES, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

RICHARDS said of WATTS in 1997: “He's such fun to play with. I do believe the guy keeps on getting better and better and better, you know, with less and less effort. And that's what I've always admired about musicians is that when it's slamming a bit and you look at the guy and it’s as if he is having a cup of tea or something, that effortlessness, he's always been elitist and arrogant and I admire that.”

CHARLES ROBERT “CHARLIE” WATTS, the soft-spoken one-time graphic artist who noted rock critic ROBERT CHRISTGAU once dubbed “rock’s greatest drummers,” has passed away after a brief illness at the age of 80.

A man who was elected to the MODERN DRUMMER HALL OF FAME in 2006, the same year VANITY FAIR selected him for its INTERNATIONAL BEST DRESSED LIST HALL OF FAME, WATTS first met BRIAN JONES, MICK JAGGER and KEITH RICHARDS while playing drums in LONDON’s R&B club circuit. He joined the band as a full-time member in 1963, doubling as a designer of their record jackets and tour stages.

Born JUNE 2nd, 1941, in LONDON, WATTS was the son of CHARLES RICHARD WATTS, a lorry driver and wife, LILLIAN CHARLOTTE, raised in KINGSBURY, where he attended TYLERS CROFT SECONDARY MODERN SCHOOL, displaying a talent for art, cricket and football.

WATTS and his family lived in a section of the city destroyed by GERMAN blitzkriegs during WORLD WAR II. His next-door neighbor, DAVE GREEN, went on to become a jazz bass player. WATTS and his friends shared a passion for collecting 78rpm records, most of them jazz musicians like JELLY ROLL MORTON, CHARLIE PARKER, THELONIOUS MONK and the JOHNNY DODGE TRIO. WATTS became interested in drumming when he was 13.

“I bought a banjo and I didn’t like the dots on the neck,” he told the NEW YORKER in a 2012 interview. “So, I took the neck off, and at the same time, I heard a drummer named CHICO HAMILTON, who played with GERRY MULLIGAN and I wanted to play like that, with brushes. I didn’t have a snare drum, so I put the banjo head on a stand.”

WATTS’ parents gave him his first drum kit when he was 14, and the teenager practiced drumming to his jazz records. After completing secondary school, he enrolled in art school, then worked as a graphic designer for the advertising company, CHARLIE DANIELS STUDIOS, playing drums with local bands in coffee shops and clubs, including the MIDDLESEX jazz band, JO JONES ALL STARS, alongside his childhood friend, DAVE GREEN in 1958-’59.

In 1961, WATTS met ALEXIS KORNER, who invited him to join his band, BLUES INCORPORATED, returning to LONDON after working as a graphic designer in DENMARK in FEBRUARY 1962. WATTS divided his time between playing with BLUES INCORPORATED and working for the advertising firm of CHARLES, HOBSON, AND GREY. He first met BRIAN JONES, IAN STEWART, MICK JAGGER and KEITH RICHARDS in mid-’62, joining the fledgling ROLLING STONES in JANUARY 1963.

WATTS contributed graphic art to such early ROLLING STONES album sleeves as “Between The Buttons,” and was responsible for the 1975 tour announcement press conference in NEW YORK CITY, where the band played “Brown Sugar” on the back of a flatbed truck in the middle of MANHATTAN. WATTS’ suggestion came from the way NEW ORLEANS jazz bands would promote their own upcoming dates. With JAGGER, WATTS designed the elaborate stage set-ups, including the lotus-shaped design for the 1975 TOUR OF THE AMERICAS, the 1989-’90 STEEL WHEELS/URBAN JUNGLE tour, the 1997 BRIDGES TO BABYLON TOUR, the 2002-2003 LICKS TOUR and THE 2005-2007 A BIGGER BAND TOUR.

WATTS was involved in a great many activities outside the ROLLING STONES. In 1964, he published “Ode To A Flying Bird,” a cartoon tribute to CHARLIE PARKER. He also continued to pursue his jazz playing. In the late ‘70s, he joined IAN STEWART in the boogie-woogie outfit ROCKET 88 – named after IKE TURNER and JACKIE BRENSTON’s “first” rock ‘n’ roll record -- which boasted many of the U.K.’s top jazz, rock and R&B musicians. In the ‘80s, he toured internationally with a big band which included EVAN PARKER, COURTNEY PINE and JACK BRUCE. In 1991, he organized a jazz quintet as another tribute to CHARLIE PARKER. THE CHARLIE WATTS QUINET, featuring vocalist BERNARD FOWLER – who also played with the STONES – released the album “Warm And Tender” in 1993, then “Long Ago And Far Away” in 1996, both featuring interpretations of GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK standards.

After collaborating with fellow drummer JIM KELTNER on “Bridges To Babylon,” the pair released a techno/instrumental album dubbed “CHARLIE WATTS/JIM KELTNER Project,” with tracks bearing the names of drummers like ELVIN JONES, MAX ROACH and ROY HAYNES. “WATTS At SCOTT’S” was recorded with another of his groups, THE CHARLIE WATTS TENTET at the famous LONDON jazz club, RONNIE SCOTT’S. In APRIL, 2009, WATTS began performing concerts with BOOGIE WOOGIE’s ABC&D, alongside pianists AXEL ZWINGENBERGER and BEN WATERS as well as his old friend DAVE GREEN on bass. That group released a pair of albums, including “The ABC&D Of Boogie Woogie – The Magic Of Boogie Woogie” on VAGABOND RECORDS in 2010, followed by “The ABC&D Of Boogie Woogie Live In PARIS on COLUMBIA RECORDS in 2012.

Along with the rest of the ROLLING STONES, WATTS was inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME in 1989.

In JUNE 2004, WATTS was diagnosed with throat cancer and underwent a course of radiotherapy.

At his death, he lived in DOLTON, a rural village in west DEVON, where he owned an ARABIAN horse stud farm.

He is survived by his wife SHIRLEY, their daughter SERAFINA, and granddaughter, CHARLOTTE.

