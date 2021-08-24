One Fine, One No-Fine

The FCC has proposed one fine against a radio station permittee but cancelled another against a licensee.

The proposed $3,500 fine has been assessed against HOOSIER AM/FM, LLC for failing to file for a license to cover for W268DN/MARION, IN before the permit expired and for operating the station after the license had expired. The covering license application was due by the extended deadline date of JULY 4, 2021 but the permittee missed the deadline and subsequently filed a petition for reconsideration showing that the translator was on the air before the permit expired, which led to the Commission's determination that the translator had been operating for over a month after the permit expired.

But the Commission cancelled a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture issued against AUTAUGAVILLE RADIO, INC, for late license renewal applications for WXKD-A/BRANTLEY, AL and W292HL/TROY, AL. The initial $4,500 fine was rescinded because, as the licensee told the Commission, the FCC's filing database incorrectly listed the licenses' expiration date as APRIL 1, 2028 and thus would not allow the filing of the renewal applications by the actual deadline of JUNE 21, 2021.

