Lineup Changes

ESPN RADIO has announced lineup changes starting SEPTEMBER 7th that include the widely-rumored move of MAX KELLERMAN to the morning show and a change of co-hosts for afternoons.

KELLERMAN, as previously reported, will be taking over from ZUBIN MEHENTI as co-host of the morning show with KEYSHAWN JOHNSON and JAY WILLIAMS. MEHENTI, who had been off the air dealing with health issues, will be returning to ESPN's SPORTSCENTER as an anchor. Besides leaving his current midday radio show to take on mornings, KELLERMAN will also be leaving ESPN TV's "FIRST TAKE" to host his own show to be announced shortly.

In afternoons, WNBA player CHINEY OGWUMIKE will be leaving the radio side, expanding her television duties with details to be announced. Taking her place alongside MIKE GOLIC JR. is former NFL player and current ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK morning co-host CHRIS CANTY, with "CANTY & GOLIC JR." expanding to four hours (3-7p (ET)). CANTY's co-hosts on the local show, former NEW YORK ISLANDER RICK "HUMPTY" DIPIETRO and DAVE ROTHENBERG, will continue hosting mornings in NEW YORK. ESPN RADIO midday hosts BART SCOTT and ALAN HAHN will also add an hour to run noon-3p (ET), while MIKE GREENBERG remains in the 10a-noon slot and SARAH SPAIN and JASON FITZ continue 7-9p and FREDDIE COLEMAN and IAN FITZSIMMONS stay on the 9p-1a shift. The expansion of the afternoon shows will take effect SEPTEMBER 27th; WEPN's CHRIS CARLIN will host the 2-4p slot vacated by KELLERMAN through the interim period ending SEPTEMBER 24th.

“We are excited about these next steps as we continue to build upon the impactful lineup we debuted last year,” said SVP/Production DAVID ROBERTS. “These enhancements create even more cross-platform chances for hosts to better engage with fans throughout the day, while delivering timely, compelling content.”

« see more Net News