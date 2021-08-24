J. Belle

CUMULUS MEDIA's Top 40 KOBQ (93.3 THE Q)/ALBUQUERQUE, NM has hired one of ALL ACCESS's WOMEN TO WATCH for Afternoons (WTW 2/23). J. BELLE (JENELLE VANNOY) will take over the airwaves weekdays from 2 to 6p starting SEPTEMBER 1st.

J. BELLE is the co-creator of the podcast series BREAKING THE CEILING, which highlights Black radio talent, rookies and vets who have made a name for themselves beyond radio. She recently started her own media production company, J. BELLE MEDIA, perfecting her digital marketing skills, and creating multiple opportunities to highlight her many talents, including her on-air skills.

J. BELLE said in a post on her INSTAGRAM account, "I want to say thank my new boss CARLOS DURAN and CUMULUS MEDIA in the ABQ for taking a chance on this Southern girl from NORTH CAROLINA who just wanted an opportunity to show what I can do!"





« see more Net News