Just A Month Away

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION (AMA) has released its final round of official showcases for AMERICANAFEST 2021, taking place SEPTEMBER 22nd-25th at the WESTIN in NASHVILLE.

With the addition of THE BROTHER BROTHERS, HAYES CARLL, CARLENE CARTER, WU FEI & ABIGAIL WASHBURN, MATTHEW FOWLER, THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS, GRANVILLE AUTOMATIC, AVI KAPLAN, ASHLEY RAY, AMY SPEACE, KAMARA THOMAS, PAUL THORN and others, the list of sanctioned performers now tops 200!

The four-day festival and conference event will, once again, offer a variety of panels and workshops, artist performances and special events kicking off with the AMERICANA HONORS & AWARD SHOW at RYMAN AUDITORIUM on the evening of WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd. The AMA also plans several dozen special musical events, such as a FOMO party, a tribute to the songs of 1971 and much more.

Further, the AMA will offer the AMERICANAFEST mobile app launching AUGUST 26th. The app will include the festival and conference's daily schedule featuring all the showcases and dozens of industry panels.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 8/24), the AMA has also announced COVID 19 precautions: For every AMERICANAFEST-produced event and the AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS, attendees must present proof of full vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours in order to access a venue.

You can learn much more at americanamusic.org

















