Warfield (Photo: Michael Bezjian)

Custom song commissioning service, DOWNWRITE has appointed JUSTIN WARFIELD VP/Artist Services

WARFIELD was recruited to bring talent to the DOWNWRITE in order to deliver songs to fans and exclusive music to filmmakers, podcasters and content creators.

DOWNWRITE CEO JAKE MORRIS commented, "We're thrilled that someone of JUSTIN's caliber has recognized the potential of Downwrite and decided to become a part of our mission to reinvent how music is made. We've already brought together the best minds in technology, business and music to help rebuild and reimagine the DOWNWRITE platform in a bold new way."

WARFIELD added, " The model we’re pioneering convinces me as executive and artist that there’s some much-needed light at the end of the tunnel we’re all emerging from. I’m thrilled to bring my 30 years of experience, taste, and vision to an already incredible team."

