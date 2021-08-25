Bryn Boughton

FEED MUSIC GROUP (FMG) has named BRYN BOUGHTON VP/Music to lead the companies' dedicated Music Team. Under her leadership, The Music Department will work to strengthen FMG’s relationships with music rightsholders—labels, publishers, and artists—and ensure their interests remain in sharp focus across the company.

BOUGHTON was the driving force behind FMG’s latest product ADAPTR, the all-in-one music solution for startups. She brings to her new role decades of experience from running indie record labels to founding a leading digital distributor that was eventually acquired by THE ORCHARD.

BOUGHTON said, “Music has always been at the core of what everyone at FEED does, and the formation of a music affairs team was the next step in marshaling resources within the company. We are not just a tech company but a company with music at its heart."

