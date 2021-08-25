The Rolling Stones: Not The Same (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

The show must go on. The ROLLING STONES will tour the U.S. as planned next month in the wake of original drummer CHARLIE WATTS' death this week, among many online cries for the band to call it quits, or rename themselves STONES & COMPANY or the GLIMMER TWINS, with only MICK JAGGER and KEITH RICHARDS among the founding members.

The rock band will continue their U.S. tour in SEPTEMBER, according to the SUN, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concerts, continuing the NO FILTER jaunt in ST. LOUIS on SEPTEMBER 26th.

A source told the SUN, “The band wants to make the show a celebration of his life.

“He was like a brother to them but they know he would have hated the thought of them canceling shows. CHARLIE had given them his blessing to tour without him following his operation, so they will honor his wishes."

The STONES' official website has a tribute to WATTS with a photo of him in a sleek suit, without any other indication of tour dates.

A-list celebrities and fans expressed their emotions on TWITTER.

“When your band members start to die of natural causes, maybe you should quit touring,” one fan tweeted. Another countered, “Why? I say keep playing until everyone drops dead. Too much fun to ruin it for the living.”

Another user added, “Without CHARLIE, it’s not the ROLLING STONES.”

WATTS was never a fan of the road. “I don’t actually like touring, and I don’t like living out of suitcases. I hate being away from home. I always do tours thinking they’re the last one and at the end of them, I always leave the band. Because of what I do, I can’t play the drums at home, so to play the drums I have to go on the road, and to go on the road I have to leave home and it’s like a terribly vicious circle. And it’s always been my life.

“In one way stadiums are great because you can do that many people in one go and go home instead of a weeklong engagement at a conference centre, which would be fine if you’re not doing it for a year. When you’re doing it for a year, night after night, it drives you up the bloody wall — it does me, anyway."

