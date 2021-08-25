Fred Jacobs (Photo: Twitter)

JACOBS MEDIA, in partnership with DON ANTHONY and TALENTMASTERS, have conducted a third annual anonymous survey, "AQ3: Radio's Talent During The Year Of COVID," with the results revealed during YESTERDAY's (8/25) webinar, presented by MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP.

More than 600 on-air personalities, hosts and producers (including those recently on the air, but now out of radio) revealed how COVID has impacted their jobs and their livelihood, along with other key issues facing radio talent at this pivotal time for the industry.

Among the findings:

The impact of COVID on everything from overall compensation to working from home to feelings about their station and company

Who’s happy and say they’re doing their best work, and who’s disillusioned, overworked and underappreciated?

The number of “hats,” or roles air talent is currently wearing and how they’re handling it

What motivates radio personalities to be on-air?

What are the skills air talent feels are most important to their success – and how do they rate themselves on those same skills?

Are women making progress on the air – and inside the station?

How has working from home changed the game for air talent?

How much support is given by others at the station?

To get the complete results, go here.

