Make Music Equal

CHARTMETRIC, a music industry market analytics and business intelligence service, has partnered with THE GENDER IDENTIFICATION PROJECT, a coalition of 10 organizations representing 50,000 female creators, to launch the “Make Music Equal” initiative on Women’s Equality Day. This data-driven project creates transparency regarding inequities throughout the music business. The inaugural dataset featured self-defined pronoun and gender metadata for over 490,000 artists worldwide, free for commercial and academic use.

CHARTMETRIC Business Intelligence Analyst MICHELLE YUEN said, “The purpose of this data-driven equity initiative is to create a collaborative hub for measuring and improving on structural inequities in today’s music industry. Many different non-profits and organizations have already been working tirelessly to amplify and uplift the many underserved voices in the industry; we aim to further underscore and contribute to their efforts in making music an equal platform for all."

Key takeaways from the initiative are:

4x more he/him artists than she/her artists; 4x more male artists than female artists; Almost 5x more all he/him bands than all she/her bands; 5x more all-male bands than all-female bands

1 percent they/them solo artists

Almost 6 percent of non-binary artists

Top streamed tracks on SPOTIFY: 4x more he/him solo artists and than she/her solo artists. Top streamed tracks on PANDORA: 4.8x more he/him solo artists than she/her solo artists; Top streamed tracks on YOUTUBE: 2.3x more he/him solo artists than she/her solo artists; SPOTIFY Top 200 chart: 2.7x more he/him artists than she/her artists; APPLE Music Global Top 200 chart: 3.8x more he/him artists than she/her artists; YOUTUBE Artists Global Top 100: 2x more he/him artists than she/her artists

Hip-Hop: 6x more he/him solo artists than she/her solo artists; Country: 2.5x more he/him solo artists than she/her solo artists; Pop: 1.7x more he/him solo artists than she/her solo artists; Dance & Electronic: 5.6x more he/him solo artists than she/her solo artists; Latin & Caribbean: 3.7x more he/him solo artists than she/her solo artists Indie: 1.7x more he/him solo artists than she/her solo artists; Rock, Punk & Metal: 3.8x more he/him solo artists than she/her solo artists

More information at: Makemusicequal.chartmetric.com.

« see more Net News