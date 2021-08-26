Moore

VINYL ME, PLEASE (VMP) brings aboard MARCUS J. MOORE as Dir./Hip Hop. MOORE is a journalist, editor, curator and author.

VMP Head Of A&R ALEX BERENSON commented, "We are ecstatic to be welcoming MARCUS J. MOORE to the VMP team as the Director of Hip Hop. With his large breadth of experience and knowledge, along with his stellar editorial skills, MARCUS will help us continue to elevate our Hip Hop subscription both from a curatorial and educational perspective."

MOORE added, "Having worked with VMP on a few projects, I've long admired the company's willingness to trumpet intriguing music of all eras and genres. Being their Director of Hip Hop provides a great opportunity to do what I've always tried to do: tell the world about fascinating music. It's one thing to suggest which records to buy, it's another to help usher these albums into the marketplace."

